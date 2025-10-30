Early 1950s retro Preston

35 magical memories of heavy snowfall in Preston from the winters we all miss

Published 30th Oct 2025, 10:03 GMT

As the temperatures begin to change we take an early look at the coldest winters in our lifetime.

The notorious winter of 1963 is always up there as one of the most memorable. It was the year which saw massive snow drifts and the rare event of the sea freezing over.

The winter of 1947 is described as being the hardest in living memory, some readers remembered the bitterly cold winds which swept the region. And in more recent times, the winter of 2009-2010 which was recognised as being the coldest in decades. Other notable times were in the 70s and 80s. These great archive pictures remind us of Preston’s coldest years.

Snowfall 1981

Some folk may remember this winter in 1996

Many of you remember the severe winter of 1963 - including Mike Howarth from Lostock Hall, who was this 15-year-old examining thick blocks of ice on the River Ribble by the Bridge Inn at Walton-le-Dale

There were lots of comment about the heavy snow in 1981 and this picture shows a typical street scene during December of that year

