The notorious winter of 1963 is always up there as one of the most memorable. It was the year which saw massive snow drifts and the rare event of the sea freezing over.

The winter of 1947 is described as being the hardest in living memory, some readers remembered the bitterly cold winds which swept the region. And in more recent times, the winter of 2009-2010 which was recognised as being the coldest in decades. Other notable times were in the 70s and 80s. These great archive pictures remind us of Preston’s coldest years.