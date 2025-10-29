4 . Preston Historical

Fishergate & Theatre Street, Preston 1979 The ABC Cinema was located on the corner of Fishergate and Theatre Street. It opened on 14th March 1959 with Rex Harrison in "The Reluctant Debutante". Film star Richard Todd appeared in person on the opening night. The cinema was a modern building with seating provided in stalls and circle levels. There were troughs in the ceiling, which extended down the side-walls and contained concealed lighting. It closed on April 7 1973 | submit