Adelphi, Preston retro video

36 intriguing and rare photos that perfectly capture Preston’s retro charm from the ’60s to the ’80s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:25 GMT

A wonderful collection of colour photos dive back to the 60s, 70s and 80s in our city

From buildings to construction and demolition, cars, people and familiar places, they wind back to other eras.

H. Shutt, Green Bank Corn Mill. Adelphi Street, Preston Photo: Ian Hoyle. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk

1. Preston Historical

'Fashion Corner' Lancaster Road & Ormskirk Road, Preston Photo: Ian Hoyle. Showing the former Co-operative Central Stores during demolition. The Preston Co-Operative movement was formed after a number of previous attempts in 1873. The above building was opened on November 25th 1892 and was known locally as 'Fashion Corner' The architect was W. Munford. The building cost 6,000 Pounds when built. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society.

2. Preston Historical

The Theatre Hotel, Fishergate, Preston Photo: Beth Hayes. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/

3. Preston Historical

Fishergate & Theatre Street, Preston 1979 The ABC Cinema was located on the corner of Fishergate and Theatre Street. It opened on 14th March 1959 with Rex Harrison in "The Reluctant Debutante". Film star Richard Todd appeared in person on the opening night. The cinema was a modern building with seating provided in stalls and circle levels. There were troughs in the ceiling, which extended down the side-walls and contained concealed lighting. It closed on April 7 1973

4. Preston Historical

