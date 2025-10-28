They’ve been pulled from the archives and span decades, from street scenes, to people, weather and the buildings which surrounded us.
1. Bygone Preston
Street parties were the order of the day whenever there was anything of major national importance to celebrate. And here's how Sleddon Street, off North Rd in Preston, rejoiced in the Coronation of the Queen in 1953 | Submit
2. Bygone Preston
Preston Corporation Bus depot at Deepdale in the days of good old double deckers | Submit
3. Bygone Preston
A gentler pace of life is evident from this postcard image taken in Preston town centre 81 years ago but it is still unmistakably Friargate. Our thanks to Longton reader Mrs Hindle for this contribution to a Looking Back series which is in no danger of being consigned to history just yet, thanks to the continued interest of so many of our readers | Submit
4. Bygone Preston
Corner of Lowthorpe Crescent and St Gregory's Road in Deepdale, Preston, in the mid 1950's
(Supplied by reader Paul Airey) | Submit