And so, while the ‘60s may seem like a pretty recent era, the steady march of time means that plenty has change across the intervening decades. But you can still take a trip back in time to 1960s Preston by flicking through our best archive pictures of Preston back in those days.
1. 1960s Preston
Lune Street, Preston 1960
East side of Lune Street looking north, showing Molyneux butcher's shop. Above the Star Bargain Shop are the former print works of Mather Brothers.
Photo: PDA
2. 1960s Preston
Mormon Chapel, Vauxhall Road, Preston 1960
The Mormons, founded in 1830, first came to Preston in 1837. They preached at Vauxhall Road Chapel and the first baptisms took place in the River Ribble. The building was later used as a boys club by St. Augustine's Church. Demolished in 1962.
Photo: PDA
3. 1960s Preston
Blackpool Road, Preston 1960. Photo: RETRO
4. 1960s Preston
Cheapside, Preston 1960
Maypole with Boots on the right. The three low roofed shops which now are occupied by Yates jewellers comprise the last survivors of the old buildings that used to stand on this street.
Photo: PDA
