34 historic & nostalgic retro images showing how Penwortham has changed over the decades

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:16 BST

How times have changed!

As the famous saying goes, the only constant in life is change - with that in mind, take a look at some of our best retro archive pictures of life in Penwortham across the decades from 1970 to the late 1990s.

These pictures will have you thinking ‘I miss those days’, so see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Retro The Penwortham Champion Bulldog. August 1973

2. Eight Penwortham youngsters raised Â£16 for the Pat Seed Appeal by holding a disco. Pictured here are five of them, left to right: Andrew Lawson, Neil Carr, Louise Steiner, Anthony Steiner and Paul Carter. Others helping with the event were Julian Ormiston, Christopher and Stephen Gore.

3. The Ribbleton Hall Secondary school junior hockey team which won the junior Preston Schools Hockey Tournament competition, held at Penwortham Holme

4. Youngsters stretched their vocal chords in a sing-along money-raiser for a trip to the zoo. Almost 80 children from Middleforth Play Group at Penwortham, aged three and four, sang to their hearts' content in the week-long sponsored sing-song of famous nursery rhymes

