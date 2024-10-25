He took the square's name from the former owner Thomas Winckley, from whom the site was purchased, with the square's gardens originally comprised of private plots owned by residents.
Later it became a public park, which included the Sir Robert Peel statue being erected by public subscription in 1852. More recently Winckley Square underwent a £1.2m restoration to reassert its place as the jewel in the crown of Preston.
