34 evocative and historic retro pictures of iconic Winckley Square in Preston through the years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:04 BST

The brainchild of William Cross, a local solicitor, Winckley Square was originally established as a restricted development and exclusive residential area, overseen by Cross and his wife in 1801.

He took the square's name from the former owner Thomas Winckley, from whom the site was purchased, with the square's gardens originally comprised of private plots owned by residents.

Later it became a public park, which included the Sir Robert Peel statue being erected by public subscription in 1852. More recently Winckley Square underwent a £1.2m restoration to reassert its place as the jewel in the crown of Preston.

1. Flag Market





2. Old Preston shops





3. Winckley Square





4. Moor Lane Flats




