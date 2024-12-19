Here are some of our best archive pictures depicting life and locals in Preston and Chorley back in those heady days.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1. Parents, teacher and pupils have pulled together to put a high school on the road. They raised Â£7,000 towards a Â£10,000 minibus at Tulketh High School, Preston, through two years of hard work in various events. Pictured above, Mr Ralph Jones, headmaster, receives the keys to the new bus
2. Lining up to get snipped for charity are children from Brieryfield Road Day Nursery in Preston. The children were helping out hairdressing students from Tuson College taking part in a six-hour haricutting marathon to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice at Lostock Hall. Pictured here are Michaela Marshall, Natasha Frye and Kelly King, getting haricuts from Marc Johnstone, Karen Woodcock and Sharon Hamer
3. Who needs a reason for a party? Certainly not this gang of little revellers. Tiny tots from Euxton Playgroup, near Chorley, lapped up the special celebrations in the parish hall without a second thought. It didn't matter to them that the playgroup had just come of age - and was celebrating the milestone of 21 years in existence
4. The patter of three score tiny feet echoed around Hoghton, near Preston, as the village's pre-school youngsters set off on a sponsored toddle. The effort by the Gregson Lane mother and toddler group is likely to bring in up to Â£150. Around 30 youngsters, some pictured above, walked around the Gregson Lane cricket pitch three times. The cash will be used to buy equipment for the group, with some possibly going to the community centre
