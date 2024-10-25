The construction of this section was completed during the 1960s and included the iconic Pennine Tower at Forton Services.
The extensive project was a challenge for engineers, carving landscapes, hilly terrains and densely populated areas. They used innovative techniques such as embankments, bridges and tunnels to deal with varying elevations to ensure a smooth route. It was completed in the 1972 and alleviated congestion on the A6 and A59.
The photos were taken at various points along the construction line, it was a huge accomplishment.
The hexagonal Pennine Tower restaurant under construction in the Lancaster Forton Services area on the M6 motorway in England, 29th December 1964. Transport Minister Tom Fraser is set to open the latest section of the motorway (linking the Preston and Lancaster bypasses) in January 1965, but works are running behind schedule. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | National World
A view looking south-east across the Keele Service Area towards Structure 348 on the Birmingham to Preston Motorway (M6) | Heritage Images via Getty Images
Barn Brick Lane Bridge | Heritage Images via Getty Images
Bridge building... | Heritage Images via Getty Images
