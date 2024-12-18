In the UK, it was a time of discovery, violence, musical rebellion, and - ultimately - change in almost ever facet of modern life. From changes in currency and new governments to punk music, the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and widespread labour strikes, it was an eventful era to say the least.
With that in mind, take a look at some of our very best archive pictures of Preston life back in 1972 and 1973.
1. Soccer's bad boys might well benefit from a visit to the side streets of Preston to see how the game should be played. During August eight teams have been fighting it out in an inter-street football contest. Pictured - the toss-up before the start of the match between Bootle Street 'A' and Brand Road
National World
2. The gloomy forecasts of the weather men were happily proved wrong, as thousands of holidaymakers poured on to the sunny slopes of Avenham Park for the traditional Easter Monday egg-rolling festival. Though anybody who felt like cooling themselves could paddle in the large pools of rain water - the aftermath of a wet weekend
National World
3. Retro
Doctors and Nurses at Whittingham Hospital Open Day in Preston
October 1972
National World
4. Retro
Mayor receiving Jaffa oranges at Preston Town Hall
Feb 1972
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.