20 forgotten high street stores you will remember in Preston's and ones you'd like to see retrun

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Over the years there have been so many shops in Preston.

Some have stood the test of time, but many fell by the wayside as shopper trends changed and businesses found themselves unable to continue trading. Many of these shops were popular and are still missed today. We’ve rounded up pictures showing just a fraction of these treasured stores. How many do you remember?

Clothing stores C&A was a firm favourite for the women of Preston

1. C&A

Clothing stores C&A was a firm favourite for the women of Preston Photo: Archive

TV comedian Tom O'Connor opened the Littlewoods Catalogue Shop in Preston's Fishergate Centre

2. Littlewoods Catalogue Shop

TV comedian Tom O'Connor opened the Littlewoods Catalogue Shop in Preston's Fishergate Centre Photo: Archive

Our Price music shop was found on Friargate and was popular with all ages

3. Our Price

Our Price music shop was found on Friargate and was popular with all ages Photo: Archive

High Street chain Rumbelows closed down in 1995 when it fell victim to the growing number of out-of-town superstores selling a bigger range of electrical goods. The Rumbelows in Preston was found in the Fishergate Centre

4. Rumbelows

High Street chain Rumbelows closed down in 1995 when it fell victim to the growing number of out-of-town superstores selling a bigger range of electrical goods. The Rumbelows in Preston was found in the Fishergate Centre Photo: Archive

