Some have stood the test of time, but many fell by the wayside as shopper trends changed and businesses found themselves unable to continue trading. Many of these shops were popular and are still missed today. We’ve rounded up pictures showing just a fraction of these treasured stores. How many do you remember?
1. C&A
Clothing stores C&A was a firm favourite for the women of Preston Photo: Archive
2. Littlewoods Catalogue Shop
TV comedian Tom O'Connor opened the Littlewoods Catalogue Shop in Preston's Fishergate Centre Photo: Archive
3. Our Price
Our Price music shop was found on Friargate and was popular with all ages Photo: Archive
4. Rumbelows
High Street chain Rumbelows closed down in 1995 when it fell victim to the growing number of out-of-town superstores selling a bigger range of electrical goods. The Rumbelows in Preston was found in the Fishergate Centre Photo: Archive
