Mainly black and white, the photos remember schools back in the day - particularly the classic line-up photos of groups, classes and sports teams. Remember when they used to drag the benches out to stand on?! They are sure to bring back the memories.
The Preston Under 15 schools team which took on Chorley and Leyland at Deepdale in a North-West Inter-Counties game. Can you name any members of the team? Let us know. | submit
After more than 30 years as a primary school teacher Mrs Marian Frake has taken early retirement from her post as head of the infants department at Broughton CofE Primary School, Preston | National World
These young Einsteins proved their genuis in a nationwide science scheme. The children from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, gave up their dinner time breaks to work in the school's laboratory. And their hard work paid off when they all won bronze awards in a new national young boffins programme being run by the British Association for the Advancement of Science | National World
Preston School's under 14 football team | National World