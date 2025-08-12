Lancashire Retro: Typical 1980s line-up photos from schools including amazing classroom scenes

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These amazing old pictures go back to the 1980s

Mainly black and white, the photos remember schools back in the day - particularly the classic line-up photos of groups, classes and sports teams. Remember when they used to drag the benches out to stand on?! They are sure to bring back the memories.

ICYMI: 51 of the best pictures which show punters at the Stanley Arms one of Preston's most loved pubs

37 fabulous old pictures of Preston taken 50 years ago which reveal streets and places you'll rememeber

Lancashire Retro: 36 old pictures of Preston reveal what it must have been like to live in 1950

The Preston Under 15 schools team which took on Chorley and Leyland at Deepdale in a North-West Inter-Counties game. Can you name any members of the team? Let us know.

1. 1980s schools

The Preston Under 15 schools team which took on Chorley and Leyland at Deepdale in a North-West Inter-Counties game. Can you name any members of the team? Let us know. | submit

Photo Sales
After more than 30 years as a primary school teacher Mrs Marian Frake has taken early retirement from her post as head of the infants department at Broughton CofE Primary School, Preston

2. 1980s schools

After more than 30 years as a primary school teacher Mrs Marian Frake has taken early retirement from her post as head of the infants department at Broughton CofE Primary School, Preston | National World

Photo Sales
These young Einsteins proved their genuis in a nationwide science scheme. The children from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, gave up their dinner time breaks to work in the school's laboratory. And their hard work paid off when they all won bronze awards in a new national young boffins programme being run by the British Association for the Advancement of Science

3. 1980s schools

These young Einsteins proved their genuis in a nationwide science scheme. The children from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, gave up their dinner time breaks to work in the school's laboratory. And their hard work paid off when they all won bronze awards in a new national young boffins programme being run by the British Association for the Advancement of Science | National World

Photo Sales
Preston School's under 14 football team

4. 1980s schools

Preston School's under 14 football team | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSchoolsLancashirePubs
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice