Situated on Ribbleton Hall Drive, this secondary school was home to pupils from all over the Ribbleton area and was rebranded as the City of Preston High School in 2004 before eventually closing its doors in 2010.

The campus was then taken over by Ashton Community Science College, with students aged 14 to 19 who were studying vocational courses and training housed there. Here are our best retro archive pictures from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces.

1 . Budding young crime-busters are helping to create security among staff and pupils with their first major initiative. The newly-formed Schools and Community Action Team (Scat) set up at Ribbleton Hall High School in Preston is proving its worth within days of being established. Pictured: Scat member Sarah Fearns with one of the alarms along with other team members Photo: John Atkinson National World Photo Sales

2 . A talented team of Preston high school pupils were just pipped at the post in a fun biology quiz but they got to grips with some slippery subjects back in 1993. Youngsters from Ribbleton Hall High School failed by just one point to clinch first prize in the Lancashire Schools Biology Quiz held at Blackpool Zoo. One of their many tasks involved examining live specimens - none more spectacular than this 11ft python, weighing more than six stones! Photo: Archive National World Photo Sales

3 . Thirteen-yearold Ribbleton Hall High School pupil Tracey Gent discovers the facts behind council vehicle lights from Lancashire County Engineering Services contracts manager Steven Monks during the opening of the Industry 2000 roadshow at the school in 1997 National World Photo Sales

4 . There was a whole host of festive activities to entertain local pensioners at Ribbleton Hall High School in what has become one of Preston's social events of the year. The school has been holding the party for the last couple of years and pensioners were calling up as early as September to try to get a place on the guest list. This was the party held in 1992 Photo: John Atkinson National World Photo Sales