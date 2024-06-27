Here are some of our very best retro archive pictures of Preston life back in the 1950s and 1960s.
1. Looking Back This picture was sent in Mr John Grime from Fulwood,Preston.Photo shows six soldiers having a rest from a patrol in South Cameroon,West Africia in 1960.I am having a pint cup of tea l/c Harry Wilkinson,second on right and Don Wylie on my left from Fleetwood.I am now living at cabus,near Garstang enjoying my retirement.
2. Friargate Street Scene, Preston. January 16, 1967
3. Junction of North Road & Gardner Street, Preston c.1950 A poster advetising the upcoming production of 'Murder Mistaken' at The Royal Hippodrome theatre can be seen. This production by the Preston Rep commenced Monday Sep 7th. 1951
4. I came across this photo taken in 1950, and having read your recent article regarding the various locations of outdoor toilets in and around Preston of old, i thought this one really does show off the underground ones very well due to the fact that the photo is taken from above looking down on them and not as usual at ground level. Interesting also The New Vic Cinema was at that time campaigning for Sunday opening, how things have changed, i also notice that Rita Hayworrth and Glenn Ford were the stars of the film.
