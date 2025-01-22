From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up years of memories.
1. Schools 90s and 00s
The football team from Coupe Green Community School, Coupe Green near Preston, have won the Walton le Dale High School, Primary Schools Indoor 5 A Side Competition. They are, from left, Andrew Hushton-Brown, Ford Marshall, Scott Redfern, David Smith, Michael Naylor and Anthony Hollingsworth. | National World
2. Schools 90s and 00s
The start of the women's 10K race at Tulketh High School in Preston | National World
3. Schools 90s and 00s
Fulwood High School pupils in Preston (from left)Stephanie Wade, Camile rigby, Dean Houghton, Imran Hasan, Robyn Benjamin, Matthew Richardson, Tracey Ainsworth and Angela Anderton who would benefit if the school became a performing arts college | National World
Sam Berry,11,left, from Fulwood and Broughton, and Ian Wilkinson,11, from Torrisholme prepare to battle it out in a semi final at the indoor cricket held at Broughton High School, Preston | National World
