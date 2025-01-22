28 brilliant old photos of life at high schools in Preston in the 1990s and early 2000s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:53 BST

These fantastic pictures span the 1990s and early 2000s and bring back memories from high schools across Preston.

From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up years of memories.

ICYMI: 31 ancient landmark photos in Preston which capture charm and history of the city

41 amazing retro pictures of Camelot Theme Park in Lancashire during the 1980s and 1990s

31 ancient landmark photos in Preston which capture charm and history of the city

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

The football team from Coupe Green Community School, Coupe Green near Preston, have won the Walton le Dale High School, Primary Schools Indoor 5 A Side Competition. They are, from left, Andrew Hushton-Brown, Ford Marshall, Scott Redfern, David Smith, Michael Naylor and Anthony Hollingsworth.

1. Schools 90s and 00s

The football team from Coupe Green Community School, Coupe Green near Preston, have won the Walton le Dale High School, Primary Schools Indoor 5 A Side Competition. They are, from left, Andrew Hushton-Brown, Ford Marshall, Scott Redfern, David Smith, Michael Naylor and Anthony Hollingsworth. | National World

Photo Sales
The start of the women's 10K race at Tulketh High School in Preston

2. Schools 90s and 00s

The start of the women's 10K race at Tulketh High School in Preston | National World

Photo Sales
Fulwood High School pupils in Preston (from left)Stephanie Wade, Camile rigby, Dean Houghton, Imran Hasan, Robyn Benjamin, Matthew Richardson, Tracey Ainsworth and Angela Anderton who would benefit if the school became a performing arts college

3. Schools 90s and 00s

Fulwood High School pupils in Preston (from left)Stephanie Wade, Camile rigby, Dean Houghton, Imran Hasan, Robyn Benjamin, Matthew Richardson, Tracey Ainsworth and Angela Anderton who would benefit if the school became a performing arts college | National World

Photo Sales
Sam Berry,11,left, from Fulwood and Broughton, and Ian Wilkinson,11, from Torrisholme prepare to battle it out in a semi final at the indoor cricket held at Broughton High School, Preston

4. Sam Berry and Ian Wilkinson prepare to battle it out in a semi final at the indoor cricket held at Broughton High School, Preston

Sam Berry,11,left, from Fulwood and Broughton, and Ian Wilkinson,11, from Torrisholme prepare to battle it out in a semi final at the indoor cricket held at Broughton High School, Preston | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonHistoryLancashireNewsletterTeachers
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice