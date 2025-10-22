Situated on Ribbleton Hall Drive, this secondary school was home to pupils from all over the Ribbleton area and was rebranded as the City of Preston High School in 2004 before eventually closing its doors in 2010.

The campus was then taken over by Ashton Community Science College, with students aged 14 to 19 who were studying vocational courses and training housed there. Here are our best retro archive pictures from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.