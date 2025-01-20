26 historical pictures of Preston as it was 60 years ago

The destination: Preston in 1965. It was the year of the state funeral of Sir Winston Churchill, of Malcolm X’s assassination, and of American troops landing in Vietnam. But what did Preston look like back in those days?

1. British Home Stores, Fishergate, Preston 1965

2. Grimshaw Street, Preston 1965 Looking north towards Church Street.

3. Church Street & Tithebarn Street, Preston 1950 Gooby's haberdashers on the left, with Meeson's, cut price confectioners on the opposite corner. Gooby's was destroyed by fire in May 1965.

4. Lune Street from Friargate, Preston 1965 This property was demolished for the Ring Road development. The Public Hall is just visible on the right.

