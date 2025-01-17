It was a huge undertaking and building was marred by controversary and tragedy when construction was halted by the collapse of the structure. One man was seriously injured, but thankfully went on to make a full recovery. The covered market was finally given a grand opening in 1875 and it has proudly stood in the heart of Preston since then.
Plans to redevelop the covered market – including a glass enclosure – were first proposed way back in 1988, but the idea was shot down. Preston City Council were not be thwarted though and they finally got their wish granted when in 2018 the new covered market was unveiled – complete with a wooden clad and glass interior.
1. Some of the many stalls which were found in Preston's covered market Photo: Archive
2. Happy stallholders, in the late 1980s, celebrate a U-turn on a controversial plan to redevelop Preston's historic old fish market. The market traders led a vigorous protest campaign - collecting a 16,000 signature petition and support from the town MPs and the Civic Trust Photo: Archive
3. The bustling covered market in Preston, pictured in the 80s
4. Marketman Bill Smith found himself in trouble - because of his eye-catching tribute to the Royal wedding couple. His Preston market stall which sold blankets, pillows and quilts all year round, was festooned with patriotic bunting, items bearing Royal portraits and an enormous Union Jack. Market officials suggested his display, which flew well above head height could not only obstruct the market view but was also dangerous. Bill Smith is pictured with his daughter Michelle in front of the market stall Photo: Archive
