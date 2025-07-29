30 Preston landladies who kept the pints flowing in the 90s and 00s and the pubs you will rememeber

These photos remember Preston’s landladies, the ones who kept the drinks flowing.

The watering holes and the faces behind the bar will be familiar to a generation of people from back in the day. Is your local featured?

Val Appleton, landlady of the Fleece pub in Penwortham in 1998

Preston's landladies

Val Appleton, landlady of the Fleece pub in Penwortham in 1998 Photo: JOHN HUGHES

Landlady of the Olde Blue Bell Pub, Church Street, Preston, 1997

Preston's Landladies

Landlady of the Olde Blue Bell Pub, Church Street, Preston, 1997 Photo: DAVID HURST

Debbie Tasker, landlady of the Seven Stars in Leyland Lane, Leyland, 1999

Preston's landladies

Debbie Tasker, landlady of the Seven Stars in Leyland Lane, Leyland, 1999 Photo: DAVID HURST

Lisa and Sue Bond, who were the new landladies of the Waggon and Horses pub in Adlington, 2001

Lancashire's landladies

Lisa and Sue Bond, who were the new landladies of the Waggon and Horses pub in Adlington, 2001 Photo: JOHN HUGHES

