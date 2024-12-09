1 . 1972 Preston

These 3 photos are from the 1972 guild. The float was entered by the Preston & District Football League depicting football through the ages. I am going to send you a number of photos from different occasions of the league as from next season we have changed our name after over a hundred years. Hope you find the time and space to print them in retro as I am forever getting calls to put more photos in as people like to see them especially the wives or children of the players who have unfortunately died and they may have never seen the photos. Photo sent in by Frank Smith Photo: Picasa