30 brilliant Broughton High School pictures you won't want to miss if you went to the Preston school

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:08 BST

We are looking back at your school days with trip down memory lane to one Preston school.

Our archives have thrown up these pictures from the 90s at Broughton High School. Do you recognise anyone? Does it bring back hazy memories of your time at school?

Pupils at a Preston high school had fun with an It's a Knockout tournament and raised hundreds of pounds for the Lancashire Evening Post Magic Million Appeal. Pictured are some of the Broughton High School pupils who took part in the event

1. Broughton High in the 90s

Pupils at a Preston high school had fun with an It's a Knockout tournament and raised hundreds of pounds for the Lancashire Evening Post Magic Million Appeal. Pictured are some of the Broughton High School pupils who took part in the event Photo: John Atkinson

John Carroll, 15, (front) with fellow cast members (left to right) Eva Dunne, 15, Darren Fitzpatrick, 15, Rachel Fletcher, 15, and Louise McGlausson, 15, in rehearsal for the Broughton High School production of A Midsummer Nights Dream

2. Broughton High in the 90s

John Carroll, 15, (front) with fellow cast members (left to right) Eva Dunne, 15, Darren Fitzpatrick, 15, Rachel Fletcher, 15, and Louise McGlausson, 15, in rehearsal for the Broughton High School production of A Midsummer Nights Dream Photo: Lindsey North

Foot sure youngsters from a Preston high school have every reason to look forward to the new football season. For Broughton High School's year seven team have been unbeaten throughout the past season, winning 12 matches and drawing one. The squad also won the Preston schools under 12 cup without conceding a single goal in the competition

3. Broughton High in the 90s

Foot sure youngsters from a Preston high school have every reason to look forward to the new football season. For Broughton High School's year seven team have been unbeaten throughout the past season, winning 12 matches and drawing one. The squad also won the Preston schools under 12 cup without conceding a single goal in the competition Photo: Archive

Christopher Ekins, 13, a pupil at Broughton High School, Preston, uses a computer handed over by Gill Davies of Asda. The school collected tokens from Asda

4. Broughton High in the 90s

Christopher Ekins, 13, a pupil at Broughton High School, Preston, uses a computer handed over by Gill Davies of Asda. The school collected tokens from Asda Photo: Godfrey Birtill

