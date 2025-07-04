Our archives have thrown up these pictures from the 90s at Broughton High School. Do you recognise anyone? Does it bring back hazy memories of your time at school?
1. Broughton High in the 90s
Pupils at a Preston high school had fun with an It's a Knockout tournament and raised hundreds of pounds for the Lancashire Evening Post Magic Million Appeal. Pictured are some of the Broughton High School pupils who took part in the event Photo: John Atkinson
2. Broughton High in the 90s
John Carroll, 15, (front) with fellow cast members (left to right) Eva Dunne, 15, Darren Fitzpatrick, 15, Rachel Fletcher, 15, and Louise McGlausson, 15, in rehearsal for the Broughton High School production of A Midsummer Nights Dream Photo: Lindsey North
3. Broughton High in the 90s
Foot sure youngsters from a Preston high school have every reason to look forward to the new football season. For Broughton High School's year seven team have been unbeaten throughout the past season, winning 12 matches and drawing one. The squad also won the Preston schools under 12 cup without conceding a single goal in the competition Photo: Archive
4. Broughton High in the 90s
Christopher Ekins, 13, a pupil at Broughton High School, Preston, uses a computer handed over by Gill Davies of Asda. The school collected tokens from Asda Photo: Godfrey Birtill
