The show Avenham which comprised of a number of high-rise blocks – Richmond, Lincoln and Carlisle House - and many smaller flats dotted around the area. They were built in the 1960s. With these images we look at the changing face of the flats over the years.
Two children take a look at the tower blocks at Avenham Photo: Archive
Richmond House, as seen from the junction of Manchester Road and Avenham Lane. The year was 1970 and tenants were facing the prospect of switch-over from gas to electricity Photo: Archive
Mrs Polly Fallon may have been wheelchair-bound and living on the 13th floor of a showpiece block of flats at Sandown Court in Avenham, Preston - but she was a happy soul - savouring her spectacular view across Preston Photo: Neil Cross
This image is undated but is an atmospheric shot showing the maisonettes and the tower blocks in the distance Photo: Archive
