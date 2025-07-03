33 Lytham Festival photos which you'll agree show exactly why it's a stellar event

What started as a community proms style event back in 2009, the festival is now firmly on the national music calendar and what a catalogue of stars we have seen.

These photos are just a fraction of archived images celebrating the people, the crowds and the stars who have lit up Lytham Festival such as Rod Stewart, Kylie Minogue , Marti Pellow and Stereophonics. They’ll certainly have you reminiscing if you’ve been. And if you haven’t – you’re bound to spot someone you know.