33 Lytham Festival photos which you'll agree show exactly why it's a stellar event

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 13:35 BST

These brilliant picture memories remember the good times at Lytham Festival.

What started as a community proms style event back in 2009, the festival is now firmly on the national music calendar and what a catalogue of stars we have seen.

These photos are just a fraction of archived images celebrating the people, the crowds and the stars who have lit up Lytham Festival such as Rod Stewart, Kylie Minogue, Marti Pellow and Stereophonics. They’ll certainly have you reminiscing if you’ve been. And if you haven’t – you’re bound to spot someone you know.

ICYMI: 19 iconic pictures of 1990s Brannigans in Blackpool a place you'll remember for so many reasons

Intruiging old photos that will bring 1988 Blackpool back to life for you

25 amazing picture memories from the nightclubs at the heart of Blackpool during the 1990s

Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter

The audience get in the mood for the 80s v 90s night in 2016

1. Lytham Festival Memories

The audience get in the mood for the 80s v 90s night in 2016 Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Someone's enjoying the buzz of the festival back in 2011- is this you?

2. Lytham Proms 2011

Someone's enjoying the buzz of the festival back in 2011- is this you? Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Hacienda Classical night at Lytham Proms in 2017

3. Hacienda Classical night at Lytham Proms. Head and shoulders selfie. PIC BY ROB LOCK 3-8-2017

Hacienda Classical night at Lytham Proms in 2017 Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Lee Ryan from Blue in full swing back in 2014

4. Lytham Festival Memories

Lee Ryan from Blue in full swing back in 2014 Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:NightclubsBlackpoolPeopleMarti PellowNostalgia
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice