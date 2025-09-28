29 Preston publicans you may remember from the city's pubs in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These photos take you right back to the pubs of the decades when they were booming – raising a glass to the landlords and landladies who served behind the bar and kept the drinks flowing.

The watering holes and the faces behind the bar will be familiar to a generation of people from back in the day. Is your local featured?

ICYMI: 21 retro pictures of girls' nights out at Preston bars and clubs in the 00s from Toyko Jo's to Revs

35 nostalgic pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market down the years including hot potato stalls

37 nostalgic pictures from the archive which define Preston in 1967

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Dave Wilson landlord of the Ye Olde Hob Inn which dates back to 1616 at Bamber Bridge where ghosthunters from the Ghost Reserach Foundation in Surrey staked out the pub in their search for spooks

1. Preston landlords of the 90s

Dave Wilson landlord of the Ye Olde Hob Inn which dates back to 1616 at Bamber Bridge where ghosthunters from the Ghost Reserach Foundation in Surrey staked out the pub in their search for spooks | Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
Preston's Mighty Muldoon's pub landlord Gary Roberts preapres for the launch of a new pub lottery game called Pronto!

2. Preston Landlords of the 90s

Preston's Mighty Muldoon's pub landlord Gary Roberts preapres for the launch of a new pub lottery game called Pronto! | National World

Photo Sales
Andy Nash, right, landlord of the Hogshead pub, Preston, receives the George Lee Memorial Award fro the CAMRA Best Pub of the Year from Paul Riley, Chairman of West Lancashire CAMRA.

3. Preston Landlords of the 90s

Andy Nash, right, landlord of the Hogshead pub, Preston, receives the George Lee Memorial Award fro the CAMRA Best Pub of the Year from Paul Riley, Chairman of West Lancashire CAMRA. | National World

Photo Sales
Landlord of The Variety , Adelphi Street, Preston, Terry Hyams

4. Preston Landlords in the 90s

Landlord of The Variety , Adelphi Street, Preston, Terry Hyams | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PeoplePrestonBarsNewsletterLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice