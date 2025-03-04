29 evocative retro pictures of Preston tower blocks and flats in the city centre area of Avenham

These fascinating pictures look back at the high rise blocks of flats in Preston.

The flats in Avenham comprise of a number of high-rise blocks – Richmond, Lincoln and Carlisle House - and many smaller flats dotted around the area. They were built in the 1960s. With these images we look at the changing face of the flats over the years.

This image is undated but is an atmospheric shot showing the maisonettes and the tower blocks in the distance

1. Memories of Avenham flats

This image is undated but is an atmospheric shot showing the maisonettes and the tower blocks in the distance Photo: Archive

Mrs Polly Fallon may have been wheelchair-bound and living on the 13th floor of a showpiece block of flats at Sandown Court in Avenham, Preston - but she was a happy soul - savouring her spectacular view across Preston

2. Memories of Avenham flats

Mrs Polly Fallon may have been wheelchair-bound and living on the 13th floor of a showpiece block of flats at Sandown Court in Avenham, Preston - but she was a happy soul - savouring her spectacular view across Preston Photo: Neil Cross

Looking towards some of the maisonettes in Avenham - note the underpass giving access to other parts of the estate

3. Memories of Avenham flats

Looking towards some of the maisonettes in Avenham - note the underpass giving access to other parts of the estate Photo: Archive

The newly-built £4,000 corporation flats in Oxford Street, Avenham, pictured here in 1967

4. Memories of Avenham flats

The newly-built £4,000 corporation flats in Oxford Street, Avenham, pictured here in 1967 Photo: Archive

