26 long-lost scenes of Fishergate Shopping Centre will bring you a glow of Preston nostalgia

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:23 BST

Preston’s iconic Fishergate Shopping Centre first opened its doors to the public back in the 1980s.

It was part of a development to revive the western end of Preston's main street, Fishergate's southern side was built on the site of Butler Street Goods Yard, adjacent to the railway station. Do you remember the shops that first graced the shopping mall? These pictures will jog your memory.

1. In this image from 1990 you can see on the left many of the shops that graced Fishergate Shopping Centre, including Marks and Spencer Photo: Archive

2. In 1993 shoppers at Fishergate Shopping Centre could buy goods from Evans, Dixons and Dorothy Perkins. None of those shops remain today Photo: Archive

3. Shoppers were given a taste of nature at Fishergate Shopping Centre with this row of charming trees. However, the trees weren't completely natural! Photo: Roy Payne

4. The Whistle Stop Cafe was a popular hang out for the many shoppers who visited Fishergate Shopping Centre Photo: Archive

