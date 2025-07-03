It was part of a development to revive the western end of Preston's main street, Fishergate's southern side was built on the site of Butler Street Goods Yard, adjacent to the railway station. Do you remember the shops that first graced the shopping mall? These pictures will jog your memory.
1. In this image from 1990 you can see on the left many of the shops that graced Fishergate Shopping Centre, including Marks and Spencer Photo: Archive
National World
2. In 1993 shoppers at Fishergate Shopping Centre could buy goods from Evans, Dixons and Dorothy Perkins. None of those shops remain today Photo: Archive
National World
3. Shoppers were given a taste of nature at Fishergate Shopping Centre with this row of charming trees. However, the trees weren't completely natural! Photo: Roy Payne
National World
4. The Whistle Stop Cafe was a popular hang out for the many shoppers who visited Fishergate Shopping Centre Photo: Archive
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.