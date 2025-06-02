Lancashire Retro: 14 brilliant pictures of Preston in June from Royal visits to Heinekin Party in the Park

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:59 BST

These great archive pictures go back to June in the past.

They reflect the news and happenings in one particular month through the years - from royal visits to Party in the Park

Heineken Party in the Park, Avenham Park, Preston, June 12th 2004

1. June memories

Heineken Party in the Park, Avenham Park, Preston, June 12th 2004 | National World

Princess Diana's Visit to Preston, June 1983.

2. June memories

Princess Diana's Visit to Preston, June 1983. | National World

Dick Kerr Ladies at the National Football Museum at Deepdale Goalkeeper June Gregson meets the Preston North End Girls under 12's goalkeeper Hollie O'Loughlin, 12

3. June memories

Dick Kerr Ladies at the National Football Museum at Deepdale Goalkeeper June Gregson meets the Preston North End Girls under 12's goalkeeper Hollie O'Loughlin, 12 | National World

Queen Elizabeth visits Preston June 1977

4. June memories

Queen Elizabeth visits Preston June 1977 | National World

