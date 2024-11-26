25 fantastic old school pictures of Penwortham Priory High School in Preston during the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:07 BST

These wonderful pictures capture life at one of Preston’s high schools in the 1990s.

They are all from Penwortham Priory High School and were snapped by our photographers through a decade. Are you or your old school friends pictured?

Teacher at Priory High School, Penwortham Mike Lazareth gets his own back for 22 years of torture by bringing his horsebox to school on his last day... in truth he brought the horsebox along to spare his car from dirty tricks

Penwortham Priory - 90s

Teacher at Priory High School, Penwortham Mike Lazareth gets his own back for 22 years of torture by bringing his horsebox to school on his last day... in truth he brought the horsebox along to spare his car from dirty tricks

Eddie Edwards and the Tic Toc Truck were visiting Penwortham Priory High School near Preston. The pupils on the picture are from left Joanne Carter, Diane Shannon, Tanya Rowbotham and Susanna Mercer.

Penwortham Priory - 90s

Eddie Edwards and the Tic Toc Truck were visiting Penwortham Priory High School near Preston. The pupils on the picture are from left Joanne Carter, Diane Shannon, Tanya Rowbotham and Susanna Mercer.

Keith Howard, deputy head at Penwortham Priory High School when he retired after 25 years

Penwortham Priory - 90s

Keith Howard, deputy head at Penwortham Priory High School when he retired after 25 years

South Ribble Schools Gymnastics Champions Olivia Moore, Rebecca Postlewhite,Catherine Cain, Laura Rhodes, Gillian White, Nicola Dawson, Danielle Jarvis, Joanne Oliver and Sarah Gough of Penwortham Priory High Schools

Penwortham Priory - 90s

South Ribble Schools Gymnastics Champions Olivia Moore, Rebecca Postlewhite,Catherine Cain, Laura Rhodes, Gillian White, Nicola Dawson, Danielle Jarvis, Joanne Oliver and Sarah Gough of Penwortham Priory High Schools

