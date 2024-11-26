They are all from Penwortham Priory High School and were snapped by our photographers through a decade. Are you or your old school friends pictured?
1. Penwortham Priory - 90s
Teacher at Priory High School, Penwortham Mike Lazareth gets his own back for 22 years of torture by bringing his horsebox to school on his last day... in truth he brought the horsebox along to spare his car from dirty tricks | National World
2. Penwortham Priory - 90s
Eddie Edwards and the Tic Toc Truck were visiting Penwortham Priory High School near Preston. The pupils on the picture are from left Joanne Carter, Diane Shannon, Tanya Rowbotham and Susanna Mercer. | National World
3. Penwortham Priory - 90s
Keith Howard, deputy head at Penwortham Priory High School when he retired after 25 years | National World
4. Penwortham Priory - 90s
South Ribble Schools Gymnastics Champions Olivia Moore, Rebecca Postlewhite,Catherine Cain, Laura Rhodes, Gillian White, Nicola Dawson, Danielle Jarvis, Joanne Oliver and Sarah Gough of Penwortham Priory High Schools | National World
