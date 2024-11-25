15 long lost pictures of Preston including Flag Market, Friargate and Fishergate

This eclectic mix of photos take us back to Preston in bygone days

From Whit Walks at Flag Street, to Fishergate, Friargate and snowy roads, they are a window on the past.

Preston's Whitsuntide Fair at Flag Market

1. Preston Nostalgia

Preston's Whitsuntide Fair at Flag Market | National World

Difficult to imagine, but this old photograph depicts what is now the A6 between Fulwood and Broughton

2. Preston Nostalgia

Difficult to imagine, but this old photograph depicts what is now the A6 between Fulwood and Broughton | National World

If you think the weather has been getting a bit nippy of late, take a look at Watkin Lane, Tardy Gate, in the 1950s

3. Preston Nostalgia

If you think the weather has been getting a bit nippy of late, take a look at Watkin Lane, Tardy Gate, in the 1950s | National World

It's rare that Looking Back receives a photograph quite as old as this one. In fact it dates back to 1885 and shows the young pupils of Croston Village School hard at work in the grounds

4. Preston Nostalgia

It's rare that Looking Back receives a photograph quite as old as this one. In fact it dates back to 1885 and shows the young pupils of Croston Village School hard at work in the grounds | National World

