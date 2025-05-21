We take in the wider picture of change, not just in the city centre, but in the surrounding areas. There’s some surprising images that will transport you back to a time when life was less of a rush and much more simple.
1. Old Preston
This image looks like it was taken in the 30s or 40s, but in fact must have been taken after the 1960s as you can see the Avenham flats in the background, and building of them commenced in 1963 Photo: Archive
This is the Stanleyfield Road entrance to the old Preston Royal Infirmary - which led to the casualty and rehabilitation sections of the hospital. The picture was taken in 1964 Photo: Archive
How different does this area looks now? This is the Maudland viaduct at Tulketh Brow in Ashton, taken in 1983. It's so quiet and a far cry from the busy junction it is today Photo: Archive
Setting up for the Preston Whitsuntide Fair at the covered market, taken in 1950. Note the young boy perched at the top of the carousel! Photo: Archive