24 wonderful old pictures of Preston's heartland which journey through the decades

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st May 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 13:59 BST

These pictures take you right back to the heart of Preston.

We take in the wider picture of change, not just in the city centre, but in the surrounding areas. There’s some surprising images that will transport you back to a time when life was less of a rush and much more simple.

This image looks like it was taken in the 30s or 40s, but in fact must have been taken after the 1960s as you can see the Avenham flats in the background, and building of them commenced in 1963

1. Old Preston

This image looks like it was taken in the 30s or 40s, but in fact must have been taken after the 1960s as you can see the Avenham flats in the background, and building of them commenced in 1963

This is the Stanleyfield Road entrance to the old Preston Royal Infirmary - which led to the casualty and rehabilitation sections of the hospital. The picture was taken in 1964

2. Old Preston

This is the Stanleyfield Road entrance to the old Preston Royal Infirmary - which led to the casualty and rehabilitation sections of the hospital. The picture was taken in 1964

How different does this area looks now? This is the Maudland viaduct at Tulketh Brow in Ashton, taken in 1983. It's so quiet and a far cry from the busy junction it is today

3. Old Preston

How different does this area looks now? This is the Maudland viaduct at Tulketh Brow in Ashton, taken in 1983. It's so quiet and a far cry from the busy junction it is today

Setting up for the Preston Whitsuntide Fair at the covered market, taken in 1950. Note the young boy perched at the top of the carousel!

4. Old Preston

Setting up for the Preston Whitsuntide Fair at the covered market, taken in 1950. Note the young boy perched at the top of the carousel!

