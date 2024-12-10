Now home to some 650 prisoners, the site has experiences no small amount of tumult over the years as well, having been closed from 1931 to 1939 before being used by the military from 1939 to 1948. It was converted for civilian use before being re-roled as a Category B prison for local adult males in 1990. Take a look at a few pictures from behind bars over the years...
1. Preston Prison
Inside Preston Prison in 1938.
Image courtesy of Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team. Photo: Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team
2. Preston Prison
Inside Preston Prison in 1938.
Image courtesy of Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team. Photo: Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team
3. Preston Prison
Preston Prison January 11th 1985. Photo: National World
4. Preston Prison
H.M. Prison, Preston c.1935 Photo: Other