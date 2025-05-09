With that in mind, let’s take a look back at what the city of Preston which we all know so well looked like way back in 1958. While the city’s modernisation and evolution has undoubtedly happened gradually over the decades, it’s undeniable how much the face Preston has been adapted in the intervening 66 years.
Here are some of our best archive pics...
1. Coffin Cart, Preston September 11, 1958. This horse drawn coffin cart, kept since 1931 for sentimental reasons by Mr. John Titterington, Undertaker of Frank Street, Preston is to be broken up. He bought it in 1920 and until 1931 it was used for delivery of coffins to private houses. Then motor vehicles took it's place. Here it is making it's last journey - to the scrap yard.
2. Friargate, Preston 1958
East side of Friargate prior to the alterations necessitated by the construction of the Ring Road which cut across this area. Parker Bros. fabric store is behind the lamp post.
3. Junction of Fishergate & Corporation Street, Preston c.1958
4. Fulwood County Secondary School, Preston, 1958. Instruction from the expert, Miss Hilary Peet, physical education mistress, who plays netball for Lancashire and who is also a member of the County swimming team.
