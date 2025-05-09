23 rare nostalgic pictures of Preston which show life, workers, industry, and locals

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th May 2025, 09:12 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 09:20 BST

The only constant, as they say, is change.

With that in mind, let’s take a look back at what the city of Preston which we all know so well looked like way back in 1958. While the city’s modernisation and evolution has undoubtedly happened gradually over the decades, it’s undeniable how much the face Preston has been adapted in the intervening 66 years.

Here are some of our best archive pics...

ICYMI: 37 reflective retro pictures of railway stations and steam trains in Lancashire

37 reflective retro pictures of railway stations and steam trains in Lancashire

29 incredibly nostalgic pics of Preston streets in 1968, from workers to factories

For a warm spot of Lancashire nostalgia, sign up for our LEP retro newsletter

1. Coffin Cart, Preston September 11, 1958. This horse drawn coffin cart, kept since 1931 for sentimental reasons by Mr. John Titterington, Undertaker of Frank Street, Preston is to be broken up. He bought it in 1920 and until 1931 it was used for delivery of coffins to private houses. Then motor vehicles took it's place. Here it is making it's last journey - to the scrap yard.

National World

Photo Sales

2. Friargate, Preston 1958 East side of Friargate prior to the alterations necessitated by the construction of the Ring Road which cut across this area. Parker Bros. fabric store is behind the lamp post.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Junction of Fishergate & Corporation Street, Preston c.1958

National World

Photo Sales

4. Fulwood County Secondary School, Preston, 1958. Instruction from the expert, Miss Hilary Peet, physical education mistress, who plays netball for Lancashire and who is also a member of the County swimming team.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSteam trainsNostalgiaLancashireWorkers
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice