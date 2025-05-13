Plus, the fashion is coming back into style… Take a look at a few of our best pics from Preston in 1990.
1. Preston in 1990
Regulars at Ye Olde Original Withy Trees in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, were queuing up to have their turn on the table during a 12-hour pool marathon to raise money for Mascot - Make a Sick Child's Dream Come True. Pictured (left to right) are Rebecca Yates, Joanne Nightingale, Margaret Sagar, Isbol Haworth and Elaine Sagar Photo: RETRO
2. Preston in 1990
A festive Humpty Dumpty is set to bring the house down and give audiences a cracking good time. He is starring in a home-grown panto performed by Preston Drama Club, and written, directed and musically adapted by John Turner, of Penwortham, near Preston. Pictured: Old King Cole (Ian Smith) is not happy with his fiddlers three, much to the amusement of the cast of Humpty Dumpty at Preston Playhouse Photo: RETRO
3. Preston in 1990
Delighted children from Brieryfield Nursery, Wellfield Road, Preston were treated to Christmas presents from Santa's sleigh. Pupils were given gifts by PC Chris Keenan who dressed up as Father Christmas for the event. WPCs Jean Noble and Pam Guy donned elf costumes for the afternoon of fun and games Photo: RETRO
4. Preston in 1990
Keep-fit fanatics from two Preston health and beauty clubs are out to prove exercise is fit for all ages at an international fitness show at the Royal Albert Hall. The two groups pictured attend weekly exercise sessions run by instructor Carol Real at the Blessed Sacrament School hall, Farington Lane, Ribbleton and at St John's Parish Hall, Fulwood. Photo: RETRO