19 nostalgically important pictures of 1990s Preston which will take you back to places and people

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th May 2025, 09:45 BST

These pictures are a throwback to the 1990s.

Indulge in a little late 1990s nostalgia with our best archive pictures from that heady era - after all, what was better than the '90s?

Winners of the Lancashire Evening Post\Preston North End\McDonalds design a kit competition, St Annes RC Primary School, Leyland, celebrate by showing off their winning design before the PNE v Oldham game. The kit was designed by pupil Ben Ward, pictured with his class mates

1. Preston, 1990s

Winners of the Lancashire Evening Post\Preston North End\McDonalds design a kit competition, St Annes RC Primary School, Leyland, celebrate by showing off their winning design before the PNE v Oldham game. The kit was designed by pupil Ben Ward, pictured with his class mates | National World

Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final.

2. Preston, 1990s

Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final. | National World

Celebrating - but what was the occasion?

3. Preston, 1990s

Celebrating - but what was the occasion? | National World

On the pitch...

4. Preston, 1990s

On the pitch... | National World

