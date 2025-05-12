1 . 1960s Preston

Lancashire might well have been the last stronghold of steam, but diesels were still relatively early interlopers to this part of the world. Later Derby Lightweight car M50963 is leading a formation of at least 5 cars, as it stands in platform 5 at 8:40pm on 30 December 1960. An indication of the immense parcels trade at the station can be seen around the train. At this time around 70, 000 parcels were handled each week. (Tony Gillett) Photo: 3rd