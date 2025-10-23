placeholder image
23 fascinating photos of historic streets in Preston back in 1959 that you will still find familiar

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:33 BST

What better way to observe the changing face of Preston than by comparing the city we see today to what it used to look like back in decades gone by.

With that in mind, take a trip down the long road that is memory lane all the way back to the late 1950s. It’s incredible to see how the face of the ever-evolving Preston has been developed and evolved, so enjoy our collection of the best archive pictures of the city back in 1959.

1. Broughton Crossroads near Preston 1959 View looking towards Newsham Lane. Golden Ball Hotel on left, Preston Industrial Co-operative Society shop on the right. Source - Lancashire County Library and Information Service / Red Rose Collections Preston Digital Archive

2. Preston Railway Station 1959 No. 47472 The Preston Pilot at platform 7

3. House in Fylde Street, Preston, built in a day in 1959

4. West Cliff, Fishergate, Preston 1959 Houses on the east side of West Cliff, off Fishergate Hill. Built mid-19th century. These propertys faced the prospect of demolition in 1959 to make way for General Post Office sorting office, but are still standing.

