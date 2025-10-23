With that in mind, take a trip down the long road that is memory lane all the way back to the late 1950s. It’s incredible to see how the face of the ever-evolving Preston has been developed and evolved, so enjoy our collection of the best archive pictures of the city back in 1959.
1. Broughton Crossroads near Preston 1959
View looking towards Newsham Lane. Golden Ball Hotel on left, Preston Industrial Co-operative Society shop on the right.
Source - Lancashire County Library and Information Service / Red Rose Collections Preston Digital Archive
National World
2. Preston Railway Station 1959
No. 47472 The Preston Pilot at platform 7
National World
3. House in Fylde Street, Preston, built in a day in 1959
National World
4. West Cliff, Fishergate, Preston 1959
Houses on the east side of West Cliff, off Fishergate Hill. Built mid-19th century. These propertys faced the prospect of demolition in 1959 to make way for General Post Office sorting office, but are still standing.
National World