23 fabulous retro photos of Penwortham in Preston during the decade of the 1970s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:30 BST

Let’s take a trip down memory lane...

And the destination? Penwortham in the 1970s. Take a look at a few of our best images from that bygone era...

ICYMI: 30 wonderful pictures of Preston landladies who kept the pints flowing in the 90s and 00s

16 grim pictures of Preston Prison through the years including cells and inmates

21 fantastic retro pics of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre between 1960 and 1990

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Penwortham children swept the board at the rally for young cyclists from the Longton and Penwortham areas. Here policemen talk to some of the competitors at the rally

1. Penwortham in the '70s

Penwortham children swept the board at the rally for young cyclists from the Longton and Penwortham areas. Here policemen talk to some of the competitors at the rally Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Some of the girls at Penwortham Girls Grammar who are taking part in a Charity Day at the School. July 1973

2. Penwortham in the '70s

Some of the girls at Penwortham Girls Grammar who are taking part in a Charity Day at the School. July 1973 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Ladies and Gentelman who are taking part in a fashion parade at St Mary's in Penwortham. Feb 1972

3. Penwortham in the '70s

Ladies and Gentelman who are taking part in a fashion parade at St Mary's in Penwortham. Feb 1972 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Youngsters enjoy a hobbie hobbies exhibition at Penwortham Priory School

4. Penwortham in the '70s

Youngsters enjoy a hobbie hobbies exhibition at Penwortham Priory School Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:NewsletterPrestonPenworthamLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice