And the destination? Penwortham in the 1970s. Take a look at a few of our best images from that bygone era...
1. Penwortham in the '70s
Penwortham children swept the board at the rally for young cyclists from the Longton and Penwortham areas. Here policemen talk to some of the competitors at the rally Photo: RETRO
2. Penwortham in the '70s
Some of the girls at Penwortham Girls Grammar who are taking part in a Charity Day at the School. July 1973 Photo: National World
3. Penwortham in the '70s
Ladies and Gentelman who are taking part in a fashion parade at St Mary's in Penwortham. Feb 1972 Photo: National World
4. Penwortham in the '70s
Youngsters enjoy a hobbie hobbies exhibition at Penwortham Priory School Photo: RETRO
