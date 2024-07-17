22 nostalgic retro pics of Preston high schools and music gigs back in the 2000s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 15:32 BST

take a trip back in time.

If you were at high school or attended the odd gig back in Preston in the 2000s, then this is the nostalgic retro picture collection for you.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

24 iconic retro pictures of legendary Chorley nightclub Applejax back in its party-central heyday

33 adorable pics of 2000s reception classes at Preston schools including Grange Primary, Higher Walton & more

I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s

1. Preston high schools

National World

Photo Sales

2. Preston gigs

National World

Photo Sales

3. Preston gigs

National World

Photo Sales

4. Preston high schools

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNewsletterLEPNostalgiaLancashireSchoolsChorleyPeopleSouth Ribble
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice