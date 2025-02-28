I stumbled across 33 amazing colour pictures of 1960s Preston and they're so nostalgic

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Feb 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 09:52 BST

Back to the 1960s and slightly further back with a couple - to bring old black and white pictures into colour.

Back in the 60s, The Post’s photographers were there to record life in Preston but in those days the pictures were taken on black and white film.

But I stumbled across 33 amazing colour pictures of 1960s Preston which show them in a whole new light.

Foster's Foundry, Lancaster Road

1. Preston in Colour

Foster's Foundry, Lancaster Road | National World

Preston Station in the 1960s

2. Preston in Colour

Preston Station in the 1960s | National World

Readers may recognise this location. It is the junction of Lawson Street and Walker Street, Preston

3. Preston in Colour

Readers may recognise this location. It is the junction of Lawson Street and Walker Street, Preston | National World

Junction of Ladyman Street and River Street, Preston c.1960 Photographed by N Keith Scott c.1960 N Keith Scott 2015

4. Preston in Colour

Junction of Ladyman Street and River Street, Preston c.1960 Photographed by N Keith Scott c.1960 N Keith Scott 2015 | National World

