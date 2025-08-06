Over the years Preston North End have had many memorable players who have cemented their way into the heart of the team in midfield. All through the 80s, 90s and 00s there have been players who have gone on to become some of the most popular players the club has utilised. How many of these men do you remember?
1. Steve Doyle
Steve Doyle played for Preston North End from 1974 until 1982. In that time he made 197 crucial appearances for the club and scored eight times Photo: Archive
2. Simon Davey
Simon Davey made his full home league debut in midfield for Preston North End alongside a youngster on loan from Manchester United who arrived to make his league debut too - David Beckham. They played five games together, and Beckham scored his first league goal when he asked Davey if he could have a go at a free-kick Davey was planning to take; Davey stepped aside and let him have it. Davey went on to score 22 times in 122 games for Preston and was named in the PFA Team of the Season in 1995. Photo: Archive
3. Mark Rankine
Mark Rankine made more appearances for Preston North End than for any of his other clubs over a seven-year association. Scoring a late goal against Birmingham in the play-off semi-finals also gave him legend status at the club. Rankine played an impressive 238 times for PNE, scoring 12 times Photo: Lindsey North
4. Brian Mooney
On his debut at Preston North End in 1987 Brian Mooney was an instant success and quickly became a darling of the club. In all, Mooney played 128 games for Preston scoring 26 goals and was named the club's official player of the year in 1988–89. He was also voted second in the clubs cult heroes list Photo: Archive
