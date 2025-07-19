The destination? Bamber Bridge over the decades, including scenes from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, from churches, scouts, and horticultural shows to football, petrol stations, and table tennis. Take a look at our gallery of the best pics from eras gone by.
It was great to be young at Deepdale where, before the game with Brighton, youngsters were in the spotlight. Pictured here are Bamber Bridge cub-scouts who were taken on a tour of Deepdale where they met PNE stars Stuart Baxter, Rikki Thomson and Stephen Doyle Photo: RETRO
Playtime for some children in Bamber Bridge took on a new look as they were given the chance of going along to their local park to "do their own thing". The Play Week scheme, organised by Lancashire County Council's Social Services department, was aimed at taking the pressure off busy mums during the school summer holidays and giving the children the chance to play safely Photo: RETRO
Old Preston garages, dealerships and filling staions from the 80s and 90s - Burmah, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge Photo: JPI
Regulars at Ye Olde Original Withy Trees in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, were queuing up to have their turn on the table during a 12-hour pool marathon to raise money for Mascot - Make a Sick Child's Dream Come True. Pictured (left to right) are Rebecca Yates, Joanne Nightingale, Margaret Sagar, Isbol Haworth and Elaine Sagar Photo: RETRO
