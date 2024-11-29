25 amazing pictures of Preston high schools in the 1990s including Tulketh and Broughton

They say your time at school is amongst the best times of your life.

So what better way to take a trip down the nostalgic path that is memory lane than by flicking though our best archive pictures of Preston high schools back in the ‘90s, including the likes of Our Lady’s High School, Tulketh High School and Longridge High School, amongst others…

With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive retro pics of Preston high schools back in the 1990s...

Storyteller Fran O'Boyle works on his book review with (from left) Claudia Fisher-Godwin, Heather Skachill, Marguerite Ralphs and Samantha Bentley from Penwortham Girls High School, near Preston, during book week in 1999

Storyteller Fran O'Boyle works on his book review with (from left) Claudia Fisher-Godwin, Heather Skachill, Marguerite Ralphs and Samantha Bentley from Penwortham Girls High School, near Preston, during book week in 1999 Photo: RETRO

Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998

Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998 Photo: RETRO

John Guinness, chairman of British Nuclear Fuels, and Peter Wilson of British Aerospace, meet pupil Felina Merrifield at Moor Park High School in Preston all the way back in 1996 Photo: Lorne Campbell

John Guinness, chairman of British Nuclear Fuels, and Peter Wilson of British Aerospace, meet pupil Felina Merrifield at Moor Park High School in Preston all the way back in 1996 Photo: Lorne Campbell Photo: RETRO

Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998

Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998 Photo: RETRO

