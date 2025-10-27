Retro: Blackpool Talbot Road Bus Station

21 evocative photos of Preston that span two years in time -1959 and 1960 - remembering a different city

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:46 GMT

We rewind to an era in time that takes us on a journey through Preston in old photos.

We are looking at the years of 1959 and 1960 - the streets and buildings of the day and the people who made our city tick.

ICYMI: 25 candid retro photos that recall life in Preston in 1986

23 amazing pictures of Fives which lived at the heart and soul of Preston nightlife in the noughties

27 nostalgic photos capture life in Preston's heartland as it looked in the 60s, 70s and 80s

Mums and children cross Fylde Street, Preston, on September 14, 1959. Traffic is flowing out of Walker Street. Friargate leads off to the right of the image

1. Preston 1959 and 1960

Mums and children cross Fylde Street, Preston, on September 14, 1959. Traffic is flowing out of Walker Street. Friargate leads off to the right of the image | National World

Photo Sales
Isherwood's Garage at the junction of Strand Road & Fishergate Hill. Promotional activity associated with the release of the film 'Major Dundee' Image kindly provided by the Top Rank Preston 1960's and 1970's Facebook Group

2. Preston 1959 and 1960

Isherwood's Garage at the junction of Strand Road & Fishergate Hill. Promotional activity associated with the release of the film 'Major Dundee' Image kindly provided by the Top Rank Preston 1960's and 1970's Facebook Group | National World

Photo Sales
The demolitioin of Albert Street in Preston, 1960

3. Preston 1959 and 1960

The demolitioin of Albert Street in Preston, 1960 | National World

Photo Sales
Back in 1960, this was the view of Manchester Road, Preston. We can see King Street Tavern on the right and St Saviourâs Church looming in the distance. Picture comes courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

4. Preston 1959 and 1960

Back in 1960, this was the view of Manchester Road, Preston. We can see King Street Tavern on the right and St Saviourâs Church looming in the distance. Picture comes courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPeople
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice