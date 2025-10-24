Early 1950s retro Preston

27 nostalgic photos capture life in Preston's heartland as it looked in the 60s, 70s and 80s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:51 BST

Preston is a city steeped in history, with its famous landmarks, bustling shops, and serene parks reflecting its rich heritage.

The Harris Museum, with its grand neoclassical architecture, stands as a centrepiece of the city, offering a treasure trove of art, history, and culture.

Just a stone’s throw away, the Flag Market has long been a lively gathering spot for locals, surrounded by a mix of historic buildings and modern shops that tell the story of Preston’s evolution over the years.

Fishergate, the city’s main shopping street, has always been the heart of Preston’s retail scene. In the past, it was home to a variety of independent shops and well-loved department stores, where residents would find everything from the latest fashion to everyday essentials.

This collection of archive images captures the charm and character of Preston’s landmarks, shops, and parks, taking you on a journey through the city’s storied past.

1. Covered Market

2. Flag Market

3. St George's Shopping Centre, Preston

4. Police Incident, Junction of Plungington Road & Ripon Street, Preston 1960's Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

