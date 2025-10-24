The Harris Museum, with its grand neoclassical architecture, stands as a centrepiece of the city, offering a treasure trove of art, history, and culture.
Just a stone’s throw away, the Flag Market has long been a lively gathering spot for locals, surrounded by a mix of historic buildings and modern shops that tell the story of Preston’s evolution over the years.
Fishergate, the city’s main shopping street, has always been the heart of Preston’s retail scene. In the past, it was home to a variety of independent shops and well-loved department stores, where residents would find everything from the latest fashion to everyday essentials.
This collection of archive images captures the charm and character of Preston’s landmarks, shops, and parks, taking you on a journey through the city’s storied past.
ICYMI: 19 iconic photos transporting you back to 1990s Preston and a lost landmark you will remember
39 boozy photos of Preston pubs from the people who partied to those who kept the pints flowing, 90s and 00s