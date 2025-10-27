Retro Fishergate Shopping Centre

25 candid retro photos that recall life in Preston in 1986

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:19 GMT

Take a trip down memory lane and see pictures of life in Preston back in 1986

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Preston folk doing all sorts of things in 1986.

Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event?

These pub regulars got their skates on to raise money for the Post Centenary Scanner Appeal. The team, representing Preston's Red Lion Hotel in Church Street, pulled a bath around 10 local pubs on their roller skates. Local in fancy dress collected donations along the route of the event, which was expected to raise £500 for the appeal

Headmaster Bert Pryce has retired after pioneering education at a Preston school. Mr Pryce, 50, who was awarded an MBE in 1970 for his work with children, has taken early retirement from Deepdale Junior School. His retirement presents included a set of golf clubs

More than 500 children stepped on to the stage for this year's Preston Junior Dance Festival. Tots and teenagers from all over the north of England put their best feet forward in a bid for medals and trophies - including this group

Summertime blues have been given the heave-ho - thousands of youngsters can vouch for that. For they have been taking advantage of holiday play schemes at Lancashire leisure centres - which this year are more popular than ever. Enjoying a spot of table tennis at Fulwood Leisure Centre

