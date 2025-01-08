21 brilliant classroom pictures inside Preston high schools in the 1990s

There’s nothing like digging out old school photos for a reminisce and, every now and again, a good giggle.

From Moor Park High and Lostock Hall High to Fulwood High, this collection of retro pictures covered the length and breadth of the Preston and South Ribble area, so why not have a flick through and see if there are any faces you recognise...

1. Studying expansion experiments at Moor Park High School, Deepdale, Preston are (left to right) Lyndsay Harkin, Sean Carter, Seethal Kaur and Asmid Arshid Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Prince Charles with pupils from Moor Park High School at Marks and Spencers, Fishergate, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Up, up and away... Archbishop Temple High School year 7 pupil Jade Kelly, 12, during the Great Balloon Race at the school in Fulwood, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Former headmaster at Ashton on Ribble High School, Preston, Harry Eccles, samples some of the work of pupils in the cookery classrooms which are part of the new building he officially opened. He is joined by pupils David Martin and Emma Fitzgerald Photo: Lorne Campbell

