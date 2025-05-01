19 brilliant town centre scenes taken in Preston dating from the 1930s to 00s

While many older commercial buildings stand on original medieval building plots in the centre of Preston, the Victorians added the Covered Market, Market Street, Miller Arcade, and Orchard Street. The name of the street came from what stood close by – Chadwick’s Orchard. Nowadays it is a bustling street scene with shoppers moving up it towards the Covered Market and down to Friargate and St George’s Shopping Centre. In these images you can see how the area developed over the years – from the 1930s all the way to to the end of the 00s.
1. Orchard Street
This photo of Orchard Street, taken in 1980, is similar to another one in this collection. However, in this image you can just make out the fish and chip shop on the left, next to the closed pet shop Photo: Norman Wiggins
2. Orchard Street
This image, taken in 1971, was taken at the very top end of Orchard Street, at its junction with Market Street Photo: Archive
3. Orchard Street
Goodwin Bros umbrella shop, Orchard Street, Preston, taken around 1975. It's hard to make out in this image, but above the main shop sign is the saying 'We Shall Have Rain' - a line taken from old weather folklore: If it rains on St. Swithin's Day [15 July] then we shall have rain for forty days Photo: Preston Digital Archive
4. Orchard Street
In 1935, when this image was taken, you can see that cars were free to drive up and down Orchard Street, and park. There was a good mix of shops which attracted plenty of shoppers Photo: Archive
