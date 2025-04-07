And so, in the spirit of nostalgia, here we take a look back at life in Walton-le-Dale throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.
Here are our best archive pictures from eras gone by.
Young musicians from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston have recorded a video to help show schoolchildren how to compose music. Pictured are, from left: Ian Hewitt, 13; Andrew Bayes, 12; John Sumner, 12; Paul Bird, 12; Clare Higgins, 13; Gavin Deadman, 13 and Alison Clark, 12 Photo: RETRO
The opening of Walton-Le-Dale junior swimming pool in May 1971 Photo: National World
Pupils at Walton-le-Dale High School, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, approach the start line for their 12-mile sponsored run and walk to Wheelton clock and back. The 150 boys and girls were set off at intervals in groups of five. All money raised will go to charities for the disabled Photo: RETRO
A crack girls team have the Lancashire netball world in their hands after winning a top district tournament. The year 11 squad from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, trounced the opposition to take the South Ribble Schools Netball Championship for the fifth year running. The winning team, from left, Debra Marginson, Nicki Butterworth, Kate Priest, Zena Jewell, Emma Parkins, Lesley McColl, Shirley Saumtelly and Louise Walmsley Photo: RETRO
