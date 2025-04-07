3 . Walton-le-Dale in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Pupils at Walton-le-Dale High School, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, approach the start line for their 12-mile sponsored run and walk to Wheelton clock and back. The 150 boys and girls were set off at intervals in groups of five. All money raised will go to charities for the disabled Photo: RETRO