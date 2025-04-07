23 historically important pictures of Preston's streets as they were more than 60 years ago

These fascinating pictures are historically important as they gaze at past times we can no longer see.

Old pictures are the only way to remember decades past and these ones, from 60 odd years ago, are a firm reminder of how our city looked.

1. Broughton Crossroads near Preston 1959 View looking towards Newsham Lane. Golden Ball Hotel on left, Preston Industrial Co-operative Society shop on the right. Source - Lancashire County Library and Information Service / Red Rose Collections Preston Digital Archive

2. Preston Railway Station 1959 No. 47472 The Preston Pilot at platform 7

3. House in Fylde Street, Preston, built in a day in 1959

4. West Cliff, Fishergate, Preston 1959 Houses on the east side of West Cliff, off Fishergate Hill. Built mid-19th century. These propertys faced the prospect of demolition in 1959 to make way for General Post Office sorting office, but are still standing.

