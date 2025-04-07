Old pictures are the only way to remember decades past and these ones, from 60 odd years ago, are a firm reminder of how our city looked.
1. Broughton Crossroads near Preston 1959
View looking towards Newsham Lane. Golden Ball Hotel on left, Preston Industrial Co-operative Society shop on the right.
Source - Lancashire County Library and Information Service / Red Rose Collections Preston Digital Archive
National World
2. Preston Railway Station 1959
No. 47472 The Preston Pilot at platform 7
National World
3. House in Fylde Street, Preston, built in a day in 1959
National World
4. West Cliff, Fishergate, Preston 1959
Houses on the east side of West Cliff, off Fishergate Hill. Built mid-19th century. These propertys faced the prospect of demolition in 1959 to make way for General Post Office sorting office, but are still standing.
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.