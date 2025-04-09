While many older commercial buildings stand on original medieval building plots in the centre of Preston, the Victorians added the Covered Market, Market Street, Miller Arcade, and Orchard Street. The name of the street came from what stood close by – Chadwick’s Orchard. Nowadays it is a bustling street scene with shoppers moving up it towards the Covered Market and down to Friargate and St George’s Shopping Centre. In these images you can see how the area developed over the years – from the 1930s all the way to to the end of the 00s.