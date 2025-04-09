20 bygone scenes of Orchard Street in Preston from the 1930s to noughties

We’ve dug deep into the archives to find this collection of images showing Preston’s Orchard Street from the 1930s right up to the 00s.

While many older commercial buildings stand on original medieval building plots in the centre of Preston, the Victorians added the Covered Market, Market Street, Miller Arcade, and Orchard Street. The name of the street came from what stood close by – Chadwick’s Orchard. Nowadays it is a bustling street scene with shoppers moving up it towards the Covered Market and down to Friargate and St George’s Shopping Centre. In these images you can see how the area developed over the years – from the 1930s all the way to to the end of the 00s.

This image, taken in 1971, was taken at the very top end of Orchard Street, at its junction with Market Street

This image, taken in 1971, was taken at the very top end of Orchard Street, at its junction with Market Street

Goodwin Bros umbrella shop, Orchard Street, Preston, taken around 1975. It's hard to make out in this image, but above the main shop sign is the saying 'We Shall Have Rain' - a line taken from old weather folklore: If it rains on St. Swithin's Day [15 July] then we shall have rain for forty days

Goodwin Bros umbrella shop, Orchard Street, Preston, taken around 1975. It's hard to make out in this image, but above the main shop sign is the saying 'We Shall Have Rain' - a line taken from old weather folklore: If it rains on St. Swithin's Day [15 July] then we shall have rain for forty days

In 1935, when this image was taken, you can see that cars were free to drive up and down Orchard Street, and park. There was a good mix of shops which attracted plenty of shoppers

In 1935, when this image was taken, you can see that cars were free to drive up and down Orchard Street, and park. There was a good mix of shops which attracted plenty of shoppers

Orchard Street in Preston packed with Christmas shoppers back in 2008

Orchard Street in Preston packed with Christmas shoppers back in 2008

