2 . Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff

A Prestonian born and bred. Born in 1977, he was a pupil at Greenlands County Primary School and Ribbleton Hall High School where he passed nine GCSEs. He played cricket for the Lancashire Schools under 11s and under 15s teams as a boy. A fast bowler, batsman and slip fielder, he became an integral part of the England team and was named 'Man of the series' during the 2005 Ashes where England was victorious. He was then awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours and the Freedom of the city of Preston. Now has made a very successful transition to being a TV presenter and personality.